A man from Swindon has been jailed for 24 years for multiple sexual offences against a child, including rape.

The victim was under the age of 10 when she reported the incidents to police.

She came forward with the support from a friend who had witnessed what she had been through.

Matthew Vandross, 30, of Homington Avenue, appeared at Salisbury Crown Court for sentencing after being found guilty in September of the following offences:

Sexual assault by touching

Digital penetration x 21

Rape of a child under 13 x 4

Detetive Constable Mel Neal, from the Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: "These are unspeakable crimes and I’m pleased that the courts have recognised this by handing Vandross a lengthy jail sentence.

"Vandross is a predatory individual and he took advantage of a vulnerable child and abused her in a truly horrific way.

"He then made awful, violent threats towards her if she dared report his offending to the police, and consistently denied the offences, forcing the children to go through the trauma of a trial.

“I would like to personally pay tribute to the two children involved in this case – it is thanks to their bravery that we secured a successful prosecution.

"Both girls have shown extreme bravery and courage beyond their years, despite enduring such a traumatic ordeal."

