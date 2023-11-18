A giant poppy on a roundabout in Bracknell has been cut down and stolen.

Officials at Bracknell Forest Council are desperate for its return.

A spokesperson said: " Have you seen the giant poppy from this roundabout at Harvest Ride/County Lane, Warfield?""We are very disappointed to say that it was sawn from its stem and stolen."

The poppy had been installed at the roundabout ahead of Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.

Bracknell Forest Council is asking people, who may have witnessed the theft, to report it to Thames Valley Police.

