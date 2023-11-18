A man in his 70s has died and three others have been injured in a car crash near the Port of Dover.

It happened on the A2, Jubilee Way when a black VW collided with a purple Audi.

Kent Police is appealing for witnesses to the fatal collision, which happened at around 9.40am on Saturday 18 November.

Three people have been taken to a London hospital, where they're receiving treatment.

A man has died and three people have been taken to hospital after a crash on Jubilee Way, Dover. Credit: Google Images.

Kent Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit is carrying out inquiries into the incident and urges anyone who saw what happened or who has relevant dashcam footage to get in touch.

