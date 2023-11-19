Down Syndrome swimmers in Sussex for GB Championships
ITV Meridian's Malcolm Shaw reports from the K2 Leisure Centre in Crawley.
Jemima Rudd-Jones is among the swimmers taking part in the British Down Syndrome Swimming Championships in Crawley.
She's hoping to add to her impressive array of medals, a testament to her talent and hard work.
A World Champion in the 200m butterfly, the 27 year old from Kent is just as determined to do well at the British Championships.
It's the second year this event has been held, with over 130 athletes battling it out at the highest level in a national competition.
Commentating throughout the weekend has been Liz Johnson, a Paralympic gold medallist and supporter of the event; "When I was younger I got a lot out of doing competitions with others like me with cerebral palsy, and this is the same for Down swimmers.
"It's a community to be part of and you don't worry about your inhibitions at all.
"It's a chance to be with other athletes like you and you can just be your true self and do the thing you love - swimming."
Swimmers with Down Syndrome are currently unable to compete in next year's Paralympics due to a lack of appropriate classification.
"But these Championships are an opportunity for the athletes to demonstrate their potential."