Down Syndrome swimmers in Sussex for GB Championships

Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Malcolm Shaw reports from the K2 Leisure Centre in Crawley.

Jemima Rudd-Jones is among the swimmers taking part in the British Down Syndrome Swimming Championships in Crawley.

She's hoping to add to her impressive array of medals, a testament to her talent and hard work.

A World Champion in the 200m butterfly, the 27 year old from Kent is just as determined to do well at the British Championships.

Jemima Rudd-Jones with her impressive haul of medals

It's the second year this event has been held, with over 130 athletes battling it out at the highest level in a national competition.

Commentating throughout the weekend has been Liz Johnson, a Paralympic gold medallist and supporter of the event; "When I was younger I got a lot out of doing competitions with others like me with cerebral palsy, and this is the same for Down swimmers.

"It's a community to be part of and you don't worry about your inhibitions at all.

"It's a chance to be with other athletes like you and you can just be your true self and do the thing you love - swimming."

Swimmers with Down Syndrome are currently unable to compete in next year's Paralympics due to a lack of appropriate classification.

"But these Championships are an opportunity for the athletes to demonstrate their potential."