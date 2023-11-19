Heathrow passengers face delays after strong winds restrict flight numbers

Strong winds are causing delays for some airline passengers at Heathrow Airport.

It's reported air traffic control has imposed restrictions on the number of planes that can land and take-off because of the weather.

Travellers expressed their frustration on X, formerly Twitter, concerned at a lack of information and the prospect of missing connecting flights.

A Heathrow spokesperson confirmed "minor changes" to flight schedules as a result of the weather.

In a statement they said; "We want to reassure passengers that our colleagues are working in close collaboration with our airline and air traffic control partners to get them safely on their journeys as quickly as possible.

"We encourage passengers to check with their airline for the latest information."

British Airways confirmed that it has made "some adjustments to our short-haul schedule".

BA said: "We've contacted affected customers to apologise and offer them rebooking options or a full refund."