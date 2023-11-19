A horse is recovering after being rescued from a muddy ditch by firefighters.

The alarm was raised after the mare, called Totti, became trapped after falling into the ditch at a farm in Hook. It's believed she had been spooked by a pheasant.

Crews from Basingstoke, Winchester and Overton were called shortly after 8am on Saturday, 18 Nov, to the incident on Newnham Lane.

A local vet attended the scene to sedate Totti as firefighters prepared their specialist lifting equipment.

Totti after her ordeal Credit: HIWFRS

The 16-hand mare was removed by the fire service using strops and the telehandler.

HIWFRS teams left the incident at around 11am, with the vet and the owner caring for 24-year-old Totti who is now doing well and back in her stable.