A murder investigation has been launched after a suspected hit and run incident in East Sussex.

Police were called to Diplocks Way in Hailsham at around 11pm on Saturday Nov 18.

A black vehicle is reported to have hit a pedestrian. The victim, a 24-year-old local man, was declared dead at the scene.

The public will see a heightened police presence for much of the day

His family has been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.

The driver and vehicle left the scene and remain outstanding.

Inquiries are ongoing to identify and locate them.

House to house inquiries are ongoing

Investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Harbour, said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and we are working around the clock to establish exactly what happened. There were a number of people in the area around the time of the incident, and I am urging anyone with any information to please come forward.

“Specifically, we are keen to hear from anyone who captured anything on mobile, CCTV or dash cam.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim at this difficult time.”

The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area throughout the day.