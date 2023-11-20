Annual Christmas Tree Throwing competition held in Sussex

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: ITV Meridian's report is by Charlotte Wilkins

The third annual tree-throwing competition took place over the weekend

You don’t have to be naughty or nice to win a prize in this competition; what you need is a good throw.

Clive Collins has been growing Christmas trees at his farm in Sussex for 3 decades but more recently he’s decided to branch out and hold a Christmas tree throwing competition to get his customers in the festive spirit.

The annual event, inspired by a tradition in Germany is now in its third year. And it has become quite competitive.

Top tips for Christmas tree flinging:

Warm up beforehand

Use a javelin-throwing approach

Use gardening gloves as Christmas trees can be prickly

Find your balance – make sure the tree is correctly balanced in your hand

Choose the right run-up – you want to make sure you can get to your optimal speed before the release

Consider the trajectory – your tree needs to arc in the sky to go further

Clive Added :

“Practise makes perfect and if you don’t have an old tree you could always try using a brush or mop to sharpen your technique. Having said that, if you just want to turn up and just have a throw you are more than welcome.”

The winner's of this years event were James Gardiner with 10 ft. 65 in and in the women's category, Becky Palmer scooped the prize money with 6 ft. 91 in

Every year Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm raises money for a chosen charity. This year the farm is donating 30p for every tree sold to the Bexhill Foodbank which is in desperate need of funds.

Previous beneficiaries of the annual fundraising event include The Spinal Injuries Association, The Kent, Sussex and Surrey Air Ambulance and the local scouts.

