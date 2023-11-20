Work to improve an emergency department at a hospital in Margate is one step closer to completion.

Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital (QEQM) is undergoing a multi-million pound refurbishment with the latest phase recently completed.

The work involved rebuilding the existing resuscitation unit and providing five new state-of-the-art resuscitation bays.

A new ambulance road has also been built to provide direct access for emergency vehicles to the new emergency department entrance.

There is also a new commercial kitchen, storage spaces and accessible toilets.

Image of what the resuscitation unit will look like.

Jo Williams, head of nursing for urgent and emergency care at the QEQM, said: "We are delighted to be able to use our fantastic new resuscitation area, which offers a better environment for our patients and our hard-working teams.

"The refurbishment of the department has been a long-term project and we recognise it has meant some disruption, so we would like to thank everyone for their patience and support during the building work.

"Each phase's completion has proved that it is worth it, and we are so grateful to WW Martin for their hard work and commitment to creating our vision."

The department has also seen redevelopment of the majors and paediatric areas.

The next and final phase will see the two additional cubicles, relatives' room and point-of-care-testing facilities, as well as reinstating temporary areas.

The hospital expects the work to be finished early next year.

£30 million is being spent on a three-year project for the emergency departments at QEQM and at the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford.

