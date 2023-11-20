The wife of a construction worker who died on a building site in Ramsgate says she and her two children have lost their world.

Kent Police were called to a Barratt David Wilson Kent housing development near New Haine Road on Tuesday 14 November at 10.30pm where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, his wife, Rachel Archer told ITV News Meridian, "'I have no words, me and my two children have lost our world.

"It feels like a nightmare, David was an incredible man, simply the best, who touched so many hearts. He wore his heart on his sleeve."

"He was a devoted husband to me and father to my two children. I've had 19 years with David and the best 19 years they were, I can't imagine life without him, but I will be strong for our children, he will live on in them."

A gofundme page, set up by friends of Rachel and David, also known as Ogga, has now raised more than £30,000.

Tributes have been laid at the construction site where David Archer, also known as Ogga, died.

Kent Police say his death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed and is liaising with Police.

A spokesperson for Barratt David Wilson Kent said, "We are deeply saddened to confirm that an individual working at our development in Manston passed away."

"Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends and co-workers. We are supporting the teams on the site and relevant authorities as they investigate what happened.”

