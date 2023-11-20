Play Brightcove video

Video footage shows drug raid on large cannabis factory in middle of city centre

A drug raid has taken place in the middle of Winchester city centre at a huge cannabis factory.

Police searched the building in Upper Brook Street in Hampshire and discovered a large number of plants at various stages of growth.

Officers are looking at the number of plants to determine the scale of the production.

A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug of class B.

He remains in custody while enquiries continue and the plants will be destroyed.

The electrical equipment and building modifications needed to grow this many plants was also deemed a huge fire risk. Credit: Hampshire Police

Inspector Matt Kirby said: "The reason why we take this kind of thing so seriously is because any production of drugs is linked to hidden harm.

"Large-scale operations are often run by organised crime groups, who are often connected to very serious violence.

"We encourage people to please continue to report suspicious behaviour and suspected drug dealing in your area to police, as the information you provide helps us develop the bigger picture that leads us to take action and remove drugs from the streets.

"Finally, we are very aware that our actions took place in a busy city centre.

"We have tried to minimise disruption as much as possible, and we would like to thank the local community for their patience."

