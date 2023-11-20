A woman in her twenties has been raped in an Oxford church yard.

The attack took place between 3am and 3.30am yesterday (19 November) in the grounds of St Clements Church in Marston Road.

Thames Valley Police said the victim, aged 20, was walking back from the city centre and was approached by a man who took her into the church yard off Marston Road where she was then raped.

Specially trained officers are supporting the victim.

The force is now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector James Horseman, investigating the incident, said: “I appreciate that this is likely to cause a great deal of concern to people, but I would like to reassure everybody that we are conducting a thorough investigation. I’d also like to reassure people that we believe this was an isolated incident.

“I’d like to appeal to anyone who has any information or dash-cam footage which could be relevant to come forward at this time. Your information could be really important to our investigation.

“Prior to the offence taking place, we believe that the offender and victim were outside Taylor’s estate agents in St Clements Street and were spoken to by members of the public who had left the Half Moon nightclub. We are particularly interested in talking to these people.

“Were you in the vicinity of Marston Road and the entrance to St Clements Church between 3am and 3.30am? Were you in the vicinity of the Half Moon nightclub in St Clements Street at around 3am this morning and did you witness an encounter between a male and female outside Taylor’s estate agents?

“If so, you could hold vital information. Please come forward by calling our non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 43230520207, or make a report online.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“If you have any concerns, please don’t hesitate to speak to any of our officers in the area, who will do all they can to help you.”

