Thames Valley Police officers investigating a rape in Oxford have made an arrest.

A 46-year-old man from Oxford was arrested on suspicion of rape of a woman over 16. He remains in police custody at this time.

The arrest is in connection with an incident that occurred between 3am and 3.30am yesterday (19 November).

The victim, a woman aged 20, was walking back from the city centre and was approached by a man who took her into the churchyard off Marston Road where she was then raped.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Lisa Jones, of Oxford CID, said: "We are continuing to investigate this incident and have made an arrest in connection with it.

"The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

"I know that incidents such as this cause a great deal of concern, but I would like to reassure the local community that we have made an arrest and we do believe this to have been an isolated incident.

"I would like to appeal to two specific witnesses who may have crucial information that could assist this investigation.

Police want to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time. Credit: ITV News Meridian

"It is believed a man and a woman intervened in an incident between the suspect and the victim in the area of the Plain Roundabout at around 3am.

"I am urging these individuals to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police, either by contacting us online via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 43230520207.

"I am also again urging anybody who believes that they witnessed this incident or any suspicious activity in the area of Marston Road to please get in touch with us.

"For 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"I would like to thank those who have already come forward with information. We are investigating this incident as a priority, and we will provide updates when we are able to."