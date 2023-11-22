Horsham FC have been reinstated in this year's FA Cup after Barnsley FC fielded an ineligible player during their First Round Proper Replay.

Barnsley admitted this charge and acknowledged that the breach had occurred due to an administrative error.

The Hornets will now face Sutton United in the FA Cup Second Round Proper fixture scheduled for Saturday 2nd December at 3pm at their Gander Green Lane ground.

Horsham Chairman Kevin Borrett said: "The Barnsley Chairman Neerav Parekh contacted me on Friday 17th November to make the club aware of the administrative error and FA consideration of the matter.

"I understand the immense disappointment that this decision by the FA would be to both Barnsley Football Club and its supporters. On behalf of HFC, I wish Barnsley FC every success in their pursuit of promotion back to the EFL Championship at the end of the 2023/24 season."

In a statement, Barnsley FC said: " An administrative error was brought to our attention regarding the eligibility of a player who played in last Tuesday's game with Horsham FC. The club has fully cooperated with the investigation and has accepted the FA’s decision. We have been in contact with Horsham FC and would like to thank the club and Chairman for their understanding and cooperation throughout this process.

"We would like to apologise to our fans, players and staff for this regrettable error. This mistake - although unintentional - falls way below the high standards we set at this club and is simply not what you deserve. We have already conducted a full internal investigation and have subsequently put safeguards in place to ensure this will never happen again."