Vandalised charity sculpture repaired with gold leaf in time for auction

A Shaun the Sheep sculpture which was vandalised in Brighton has been repaired with gold leaf in preparation for auction.

The cartoon statue was among dozens placed around the city as part of an art trail raising money for the Martlets Hospice in Hove.

Restored using the Japanese art of repairing pottery, it will now be sold in the farewell show next Monday.

There were 120 sculptures in the Shaun By The Sea art trail.

The artist-painted Shaun the Sheep sculptures were on display in locations across the city between September and early November.

The trail app has been downloaded more than 11,000 times, with thousands of people ticking off the sculptures they have spotted and winning rewards from different locations.

Martlets is offering people the opportunity to see the whole flock together at its Farewell Weekend, taking place in the Brighton Centre from 24 to 26 November.

The show unites each of the 41 large Shaun sculptures, a Shaun-inspired book bench from Jubilee Library, a roving Shaun and 77 small Shaun sculptures designed and decorated by local schools, nurseries, community groups and care homes.

Martlets' Director of Income Generation Tanya Hunt says: "We're thrilled by the phenomenal response to Shaun by The Sea. This is the third art trail we've run in the city and it has been the most popular so far. It's been wonderful to see how much joy it's brought to people.

"Now we're hoping for record-breaking results when the sculptures are auctioned. Each Shaun is a unique work of art so we're anticipating a lot of interest. Every penny raised is money we can use to continue our work providing life-changing hospice care in the local community," added Tanya Hunt.

