Play Brightcove video

Video courtesy of Chris Lauder

Fire crews are dealing with a huge fire in Reading town centre with a person rescued from a building.

Plumes of black smoke have been spotted coming from a building on Station Hill with homes and businesses nearby being evacuated.

More than 50 firefighters and an Aerial Ladder Platform and Incident Command Unit were called to the scene at 11:38am this morning. (Thursday 23 November)

A spokesperson for Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue said: "We are currently attending an incident on Station Hill, Reading.

"Please avoid the area to allow emergency services clear access to the scene. "If you live in the surrounding area, please keep windows closed and stay indoors.

Play Brightcove video

Video courtesy of Rob Wilson

"A number of our crews are currently on the scene.

"While emergency services work, we ask that people avoid the area where possible and close windows and doors if you live or work nearby.

Thank you for your patience while we deal with this incident."

Thames Valley Police confirmed road closures are in place.

A police spokesperson said: "We are working to allow access for residents to premises that have not been affected by the fire, and to the hotels."

Buses are being affected with many routes diverted. Reading Buses said passengers can expect delays to their journeys.

A spokesperson for the bus company said: "It is currently not possible to use the stops in Friar Street, Station Road, Blagrave Street, Market Place, St Mary's Butts and Cheapside."

Trains running in and out of Reading station aren't affected at the current time.

Thames Travel took to X to report service issues. A spokesperson said: "Due to an incident Reading the 143 and X40 services are unable to serve Friar Street, Station Road and Forbury Road."The nearest alternative will be Reading Station North Interchange."We apologise for any inconvenience.

More follows.