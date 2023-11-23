Play Brightcove video

Footage shows a workman lifted to safety

A major fire has broken out at a high-rise building in Reading town centre with two people lifted to safety by a crane.

Two people were taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation after the large fire broke out at the Station Hill development site on Thursday morning.

People are being told to avoid the area to allow emergency services access to the scene.

Here's everything you need to know.

Emergency services

More than 50 firefighters and an Aerial Ladder Platform and Incident Command Unit were called to the scene at 11:38am this morning (Thursday 23 November).

Two people were taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital for further assessment and treatment for smoke inhalation, neither of whom were severe cases.

Travel

Thames Valley Police confirmed road closures are in place but residents can access premises and hotels that have not been impacted by the fire.

Reading Buses says all services affected are now back to normal.

Trains running in and out of Reading station aren't affected at the current time.

Nearby residents

Homes and businesses nearby are being evacuated with people being urged to keep their windows closed and stay indoors.

