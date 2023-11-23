A mother from Surrey says she's 'disgusted' after being offered £200 to have her XL Bully put down, and says she 'can't imagine life without her.'

Nadia Souissi from Camberley said she broke down in tears when she heard the announcement that the breed had been banned

The move to ban the dogs was made by Rishi Sunak after a number of deaths, including that of ten-year-old Jack Lis and 83-year-old great grandmother Shirley Patrick.

The breed was responsible for nine out of the 21 fatal attacks on humans in the past two years, according to figures from July.

Ms Souissi’s now ex-partner surprised her with an XL Bully puppy called Magic, who the mum sees as 'her second child'.

She says Magic is a 'comfort' to her six-year-old son, JJ, who has autism and ADHD.

“If JJ has a meltdown, Magic goes straight to him and lays just behind him, she is there by his side," Nadia said.

"She is his comfort, every morning he gets up to feed his dogs, gives them both a kiss, and says: ‘Good morning did you sleep well?’

"He would be devastated if anything were to happen to Magic, it would ruin him.”

XL Bully Magic, pictured as a puppy. Credit: BPM Media

The XL Bully ban will come into force after 31 December 2023, and according to the government website, all owners must apply for an exemption certificate by end of 31 January 2024 if they want to keep their dog.

Owners must also get third-party insurance for the dog, have the dog neutered, pay £92.50 to keep the dog, have it microchipped and also keep it muzzled and on a lead when out in public.

Those who do not want to keep their dog can claim up to £200 to have it destroyed.

Announcing the ban in September, the prime minister said: "The American XL bully dog is a danger to our communities, particularly our children.

"It is clear this is not about a handful of badly trained dogs, it's a pattern of behaviour and it cannot go on."

"I’m a single mother and we were worried that because we have a banned breed, we wouldn't be able to live in our home anymore,” Nadia added.

Those renting associated or council property will need to check depending on where they live, as some will not allow banned breeds to live in council owned properties.

Surrey County Council advises owners to check with their borough.

