Six huge headliners revealed for Reading & Leeds Festivals 2024

Reading and Leeds Festivals have just announced next year's line ups.

Fred again.., Lana Del Rey, Blink-182, Liam Gallagher, Catfish and the Bottlemen and Gerry Cinnamon are set to top the bill on the main stage.

Also announced today are Raye, Skrillex, Spiritbox and Digga D.

Fred again.. will play his first UK festival headline slot. Credit: Theo Batterhan

Fred again.. has become one of the UK’s most-loved artists but this will be his first UK festival headline slot.

Fred again.. said it's, "the only UK festival I’m playing next year and is the first festival I ever went to.”

Lana Del Rey to headline at Reading & Leeds Festivals in 2024 Credit: Neil Krug

Organisers say Lana Del Rey’s UK exclusive headline set promises to underline her status as one of the most influential artists on the planet.

While Brit-pop icon Liam Gallagher will mark the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ debut Definitely Maybe by performing the album in full at Reading and Leeds alongside his solo work.

Liam Gallagher said, “I’m gonna be playing Reading and Leeds the most RnR festivals we have left in the UK. Be there or be square LGx”

Blink-182 to headline Reading & Leeds Festivals 2024 Credit: Rory Kramer

One of the world’s biggest rock bands, Blink-182, has sold over 50 million albums in a career spanning nearly 30 years. The band is more in-demand than ever following the reformation of its original line-up featuring Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker, and Mark Hoppus on new album ‘One More Time’.

Catfish and the Bottlemen make a return after last headlining in 2021 and while multi-platinum selling independent artist, Gerry Cinnamon, also makes a return.

Catfish & the Bottlemen to headline Reading & Leeds Festivals 2024 Credit: Festival Republic

Gerry Cinnamon said: “Reading and Leeds. Last time was absolutely bananas. Was first gigstraight out of lockdown, heavy emotional. Headlining now so we’ll take it up another level again. Buzzing to be back. See you there.”

The festivals attract 240,000 combined visitors a year and next year takes place from 21 – 25 August 2024.

Tickets go on general sale Thursday 30 November at 08:30 but existing Barclaycard and Three customers presale starts 08:30am on Tuesday 28 November.

