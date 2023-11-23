Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Richard Slee reporting from Bournemouth.

A woman from Bournemouth who's been caring for her younger sister and husband for years says unpaid carers are "at the bottom of the pile".

Jacqueline Wilson has been caring for her younger sister Michelle for most of her life.

She's now retired and during the last few years she's also had to care more for her husband Alex, who's in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease.

She said: "People are not aware of unpaid carers. They are aware of carers that are paid that work for the agencies and for the government, but nobody thinks about us at the bottom of the pile."

It comes as Carers Rights Day is marked today (Thursday 23 November).

The Minstead Trust, based in the New Forest, assists more than 300 people living in the South.

It says the efforts of hundreds of thousands of people is often neglected, their contribution not recognised, and access to social services is often difficult.

Dawn Wood, from the Minstead Trust, said: "We've been supporting people at Minstead Trust for over 30 years, and what we've learnt at that time is that their family carers often really have no idea what is available for them."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We all owe unpaid carers a huge amount of gratitude for the time and care they give their friends and family."

They said the department is "supporting social care with up to £7.5 billion over the next two years" and has "set out the Next Steps to Put People at the Heart of Care, our plan to reform social care, backed by £700 million over the next two years - including up to an additional £25 million for unpaid carers".

They added: "This is on top of the £327 million Better Care Fund that has been earmarked this financial year to provide short breaks and respite services for carers, as well as additional advice and support.

"We are finalising plans for how we deliver the funding for unpaid carers committed in the People at the Heart of Care Next Steps plan, and will provide an update in due course."