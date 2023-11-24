Berkshire's chief fire officer thanks crane operator who rescued man from fire

Berkshire's chief fire officer has thanked a crane operator who rescued a man from a major fire in Reading.

The blaze broke out at a high-rise building at the Station Hill development in the town centre yesterday (Thursday 23 November).

Videos captured by people nearby show a workman who was trapped on the burning building being lifted to safety by a crane.

Wayne Bowcock, Chief Fire Officer of Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said it was an "incredibly skilful rescue under extremely difficult circumstances".

He added: "Without their actions, we may be looking at an entirely different scenario."

He also sent his "best wishes" to the two people who were rescued from the building and wished them a speedy recovery.

At the height of the fire, there were more than 50 firefighters and officers at the scene alongside police and ambulance staff.

Mr Bowcock said: “Thank you for the professionalism and dedication shown by all responders, as well as members of the Reading community for your patience and messages of support.”

