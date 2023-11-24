Critical incident declared at Royal Hampshire County Hospital in Winchester

A critical incident has been declared at the Royal Hampshire County Hospital in Winchester where a vehicle crashed into a power unit in the car park yesterday (Thursday 23 November).

Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said power to some areas of the site has been affected.

Backup generators are running to keep these areas operating safely.

People are being urged to only attend the Emergency Department in emergencies.

Patients with appointments should attend as normal.

A spokesperson for the trust said: "You can help by supporting us to get your loved ones home as soon as the decision has been made that they are ready to be discharged.

"We are focused on managing the incident whilst continuing to provide care to our patients. Our priority remains keeping our patients, staff and visitors safe."

