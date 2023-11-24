The MP for Reading East, Matt Rodda, has called on the Health and Safety Executive to launch an investigation into the management of health and safety where a major fire broke out at a construction site in the town.

Crews were called to the Station Hill development near the train station at 11:38am on Thursday (23 November).

Two workers were taken to hospital after being rescued from the burning building.

One worker was rescued from the rooftop by crane, surrounded by flames and billowing black smoke.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue has confirmed that crews have now left the scene and are working with HSE to determine the cause of the blaze.

It's the second time a fire has broken out at the site, with the first happening in July. During the demolition phase of Station Hill, there was a scaffolding collapse in Garrard Street on 1 August 2019.

Three people were injured in this collapse.

In a letter, Matt Rodda urged the HSE to investigate Thursday's incident, with the management scrutinised. Credit: IYTV Meridian

Now Matt Rodda is urging HSE to investigate Thursday's incident, with the management scrutinised. In a letter to Sarah Albon, he said: "I am writing to ask if the HSE could investigate the management of health and safety at a major construction site in Reading, following a serious fire at the site. "As you may have seen, there was a large fire at Station Hill in Reading town centre yesterday (23 November 2023). "Workers at this site were injured and some had a very lucky escape, with one worker being hoisted away from the top of a tower block seconds before he was about to be engulfed in smoke and flames. At least two workers were taken to hospital. "However, this serious incident is not the first one at this building site. I understand that this is the second fire to have broken out in the last five months. "I am concerned, therefore, that there may be a more widespread failure of health and safety at the site. "I hope you will be able to investigate these incidents. I look forward to hearing from you."

The heat of the fire broke glass and twisted metal. Credit: ITV Meridian

Meanwhile the construction firm that employs the worker who was rescued from the burning building has thanked those who were on site at the time the fire broke out, and assisted with the rescue.

A Sir Robert McAlpine spokesperson said: "We are immensely proud of those on site whose actions helped ensure a safe evacuation.

"Our site safety procedures and training for dealing with an incident of this nature worked and everyone is safe.

"We are getting in touch with all those affected and are offering support from wellbeing professionals.

"Fortunately, incidents of this nature are extremely rare.

"The site has been safely secured and a thorough investigation is underway, meaning at this stage we are unable to comment further”.

