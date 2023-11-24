A dog that was used in attempt to bring cocaine worth £800,000 into the UK will be rehomed after her owner was jailed.

Two year old Camila was brought to the UK in May by Mexican national Jorge Pablo Samano Galas, 43, who was jailed for 6 years and 4 months following an NCA investigation.

On arrival at Heathrow, Animal Aircare Reception Centre staff carrying out standard welfare checks on the dog noticed that her crate felt unusually heavy, was oddly sized and smelt strongly of paint stripper.

They examined the crate and discovered ten one kilo blocks of a white substance hidden within a false base.

Staff called in the Border Force who confirmed the substance was cocaine.

Camila was found in the crate which had a false base. Credit: NCA

An NCA investigation began and Samano Galas was arrested when he arrived to collect his pet.

Galas told NCA officers he had bought the dog from a rescue centre in Mexico a few weeks prior, and had booked a holiday in the UK so that they could “bond.”

He eventually pleaded guilty to importing class A drugs. At a hearing on 24/11/2023 at Winchester Crown Court, a judge sentenced him to 6 years and 4 months.

Camila has been looked after by staff at the reception centre since, one of whom will now become her permanent owner.

NCA senior manager Darren Barr said: “This was a cynical attempt to bring hundreds of thousands of pounds of class A drugs into the UK.

“Cocaine smugglers like Samano Galas play a crucial role in the business model of international organised crime groups, and their activities perpetuate violence and intimidation throughout the UK.

“While Samano Galas now faces prison, the story will have a happier ending for his unwitting accomplice Camila, who will spend the rest of her life in a happy home.”

