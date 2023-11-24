A police probe has been launched after a woman was raped in a park in Newbury.

The victim - a woman in her forties was attacked in Victoria Park sometime during the night between Wednesday (22 November) and Thursday (23 November)

Police are urging anyone who may have seen anything to get in touch.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Joanna Williams said: “We are investigating this incident with the utmost priority, and the victim is being supported by officers.

“We would appeal to anybody who believes they were in the area and may have seen anything that could assist the investigation, to get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“You can contact us in the strictest confidence, either by making a report online or by calling us on 101, quoting reference number 43230527215.

“I am acutely aware of the concern that incidents such as this will have in the local community.

“A scene watch remains in place in the park and if you have any concerns, you will be able to address these with any officers, who will be happy to speak with you."

