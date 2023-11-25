Play Brightcove video

There are sheep all around the Brighton Centre this weekend...120 stunningly striking statues in fact!

The uniquely designed creations have taken over the venue so the public can see them one final time.

43 of the larger Shaun's were on display for two months across Brighton and Hove as part of an art trail but they'll soon have new homes.

All of the pieces are being auctioned on Monday to raise vital funds for Martlets Hospice who provide crucial end-of-life care to people in and around the city.

120 of the statues are on display before being auctioned Credit: ITV Meridian

Project manager Hannah Allbrooke said, "You get people who put them in the garden, you get people who put them in their businesses, Some of the sponsors will buy them, I expect, and there will be some that will end up on public display where people can see them.

"And often when you drive around parts of Sussex, actually you can see our sculptures from previous trials, which is really nice to see that they've got a very kind and loving home."

It is the third art trail to be put on in the city by the hospice in the last decade with Snowdogs and Snails popping up in previous years.

So far, the events have resulted in more than £600,000 being raised for the charity.

Little Shaun's are on display too! Credit: ITV Meridian

Some of the statues were sadly damaged whilst out on the streets but they're ready to go under the hammer thanks to some clever repairs by the talented artists behind each of the pieces.

Retail manager Fran Wilson said, "The skills, the talent that they have never surprises me. The feedback from the public has been incredible.

"The response has been incredible and the number of tickets that have been sold for the farewell event just speaks for itself.

"It allows us to continue to provide the care that people need in the way that we need it. We've got a brand new hospice, and this is the opportunity for for people to contribute, to keep that running."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...