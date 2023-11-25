Police made the arrest on Wednesday Credit: ITV News Meridian

Counter terrorism police have arrested a man in connection with alleged 'harassment' towards an MP.

The individual was detained on Wednesday November 23rd by Counter Terrorism Policing South West as part of an operation in Rodbourne, Swindon.

Feras Al-Jayoosi is accused of harassment and was being questioned by officers.

Late on Friday night, Wiltshire Police confirmed the 36-year old had been charged with two offences.

The force was unable to confirm the name of the MP but said they are 'Wiltshire-based'.

Al-Jayoosi will appear at Swindon Magistrates Court on Saturday charged with stalking and criminal damage.

Wiltshire Police's news release on Friday night said, "Feras Al-Jayoosi, 36, from Rodbourne, Swindon, was arrested by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South West on 23 November on suspicion of harassment against a Wiltshire-based MP and criminal damage.

"Today (24/11) he has been charged with offences of stalking and criminal damage.

"Al-Jayoosi is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court tomorrow (25/11)."

