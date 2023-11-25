A hospital worker has been jailed for repeatedly stealing a medical grade anaesthetic from the department he worked in.

Paul James Winwright took large quantities of Propofol from Southampton General Hospital, which is not available on prescription, between April 2021 and 2022.

The 40-year old was stopped by police driving erratically on the A34 with officers later discovering empty, used and full bottles of the item.

His mobile phone also showed handwritten notes where he detailed how he'd taken the drug and injected himsel with it, on some occasions while a young child was in his care outside of work.

Police Staff Investigator Jade Elkins, who led the investigation, said, "Winwright’s behaviour showed a complete disregard for those around him and those entrusted to his care.

"His sustained period of theft has had an unnecessary and significant impact on our valued National Health Service and I am pleased that he will now face the consequences of his actions while receiving the support he needs.

"There was a very real risk that Winwright’s behaviour would have seriously harmed either himself or those around him, on top of the harm and impact already caused, if it continued."

"I would like to express my sincere thanks to the victims of Winwright’s neglect and coercive and controlling behaviour for telling us what had happened to them and for their support throughout the investigation and court process. Without their courage we would not have secured this outcome.

"I want other people out there are suffering abuse in silence to please report this to police. We are here for you and will listen, but if you don’t want to speak to a police officer there are independent support services out there that can give you the help you need.

"I would also like to thank the investigation team who have worked hard to secure this outcome and bring Winwright before the courts.”

Winwright, of Castle Malwood in Lyndhurst, was charged with theft by an employee, neglect and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour.

He's been sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

