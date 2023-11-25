Two 19-year old women have been assaulted close to a city centre ice rink.

The pair were approached by a group of five or six men before being slapped, spat at and hit.

It happened in the early hours of Friday morning at around 3:40am at the Guildhall in Portsmouth, Hampshire.

The men ran off in the direction of Charles Dickens Street.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...

Hampshire Police has released a description of two men.

One of the men is described as: black, aged 20 to 21, around 5ft 11ins, of lean build and wearing a green or grey coloured puffer jacket.

The other man is described as: black, aged 20 to 21, around 5ft 6ins, of stocky build and with short dreadlocks. He was wearing a black top and zip up jumper.

PC Tania Ahmed, said: “This was a shocking incident where two young women have been assaulted.

"I am urging anyone who may have been in the area at the time to come forward and speak to us. Were you in the area? Did you see what happened? Anyone with information is urged to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.