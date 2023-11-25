Play Brightcove video

Video captures the highest tide of 2023

Strong waves have lashed part of the South East coast with high tide seeing water surge inland.

The tide, the highest of 2023, led to engineers being rapidly deployed on Friday night in the challenging conditions to close flood gates in Whitsable, Kent.

Canterbury City Council said, " Tonight's high tide is the highest we've had in the whole of 2023 so far - this was the scene at Central Parade a short time ago.

"The swing to a north westerly has caused a wind driven surge.

"Our brilliant, hard working engineers have been out and about in these challenging weather conditions, closing floodgates and operating the sluice gates on the coastal brooks to stop the sea flooding inland.

"The height of the tide means there will be some clearing up to do. Please bear with us as we work to get the floodgates back open during the weekend."

