A child has died following a crash between a Tesla and a a Vauxhall Astra in Surrey.

The collision happened at 5.25pm on Saturday, Nov 24, at the junction of Chapel Hill and Wrotham Hill near the village of Dunsfold.

Both roads were closed as emergency services attended but have since reopened.

The collision happened at the junction of Chapel Hill and Wrotham Hill Credit: Google Images

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, leaving the scene of a road traffic collision, and driving without a valid driving licence.

The child, believed to be a girl, who was a passenger in one of the cars, was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has sadly since died.

Surrey Police said her family were being supported by specialist officers.

They added that the suspect has since further been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while uninsured, and causing death by driving while unlicensed.

He remains in police custody.