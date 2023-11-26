Hundreds of elves descended on Weymouth as the town celebrated the start of Christmas.

Local businesses were asked to join in the Christmas spirit by not only dressing up as elves but turning their shopfronts into a winter wonderland.

This year the Elf Street Party was bigger than ever before, with an Elf parade complete with marching band, Father Christmas, Elf dancing troupes, stilt walkers and elf workshops throughout the town.

Elves paraded through the town

The elf extravaganza ended in New Bond Street with live music, performances, food & drink stalls and Christmas elf light switch on with local headline band the Leggomen and BGT winner George Sampson to kick off the Christmas season.

Dawn Rondeau, Chief Operations Officer at We Are Weymouth comments: “We’ve been elf mad in Weymouth for 3 years now and people travel from near and far to join in with our celebrations.

"Our local businesses dress up as elves, our night-time economy really gets into the spirit of things with elf nights and elf bands."