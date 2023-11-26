Play Brightcove video

Kit Bradshaw reports from Worthing.

If you were walking along the promenade of one Sussex seaside town this morning, you may have got a bit of a surprise - as you saw 200 elves running towards you - led by an Olympic gold medallist.

The ‘Mental Elf’ event - now in its second year - is not just about raising money for a local charity but also highlighting the importance of physical activity.

Stardust was provided by local Olympian Sally Gunnell who says exercise is great for one's wellbeing: “People sort of say' Do you still exercise now? 'And I say: 'Yes!' It’s not to see how fast I can run or anything like that. I

t’s about my ‘me’ time and putting myself into a positive place. I know lots of people find that. Getting those natural endorphins going.”

Dogs were encouraged to take part

All abilities were encouraged to have a go this morning - with children and pets welcome along.

Just shy of 200 finishers’ medals were handed out at today’s Mental Elf fun run - a colourful opportunity to raise much-needed funds, as well as a few smiles.