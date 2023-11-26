Play Brightcove video

ITV reporter Mike Pearse spoke to some of those fighting the plans.

Hundreds of people have been protesting against plans to build the largest solar farm in Europe in Oxfordshire.

The Botley West Solar Farm would be the size of 2,000 football pitches and provide much of the power needed for the county.

The plan is for solar panels in three separate areas around Botley, Blenheim and Eynsham.

The area covered would be the size of Heathrow but developers say much of it would not be visible because of hedges planted and other measures.

A major new consultation will be held next month with public events in key places affected in the areas it would be built around.

The solar farm would power 330,000 homes and if approved work will start in 2025 and be compete two years later.

Map showing the planned sites Credit: PVDP

It will include between two to two and a half million solar panels.

Local people have this weekend attended an art exhibition called Forever Fields at Worton Hall near Cassington, to show areas of beauty they say would be destroyed.

The organisers said it would showcase creative works from individuals and communities that wished to express their feelings about the potential loss of fields to solar panels.

Photovolt Development Partners said that during the community events residents would have opportunities to talk with the project team and submit feedback.