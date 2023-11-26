Power restored at hospital after vehicle crashes into generator

Mains power has been restored at the Royal Hampshire County Hospital in Winchester, three days after a vehicle collided with a power unit in the car park.

It prompted a critical incident on Thursday, Nov 23, with power supplies affected in some areas of the site.

Back up generators were used to keep those areas running safely, but patients were advised to only attend A&E Departments in Winchester and Basingstoke in an emergency.

Now the Trust has confirmed that mains power has been restored.

Work has been carried out over the past three days.

In a statement they added that pressure remains on hospital staff, and they urged people not to use hospital services unless absolutely necessary.

They said; "On Sunday at 12.45pm, following significant works, the mains power was restored and the incident was stood down.

"We continue to monitor the hospital to make sure that everything is running as it should be.

"Whilst power has been restored, pressure on our hospitals remain and we continue to ask people to only attend our Emergency Departments at Winchester and Basingstoke if it is an emergency.

"People can also continue to support by making sure that their loved ones can return home as soon as the decision has been made that they are ready to be discharged.

"We would like to thank everyone from across Hampshire Hospitals who have supported in managing the incident whilst continuing to provide care, and our patients and the public for their understanding during this challenging time."