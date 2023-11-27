An elderly man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his 83-year-old wife in Bournemouth.

Elizabeth Richings died at an address off Wick Lane in the Southbourne area of the Dorset seaside town on Saturday 3 June.

Grenville Richings entered his plea to the charge of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility during a hearing at Winchester Crown Court.

The 83-year-old, who was treated in hospital following the fatal incident, appeared by video link from his home for the court hearing.

Judge Angela Morris adjourned the case for sentencing on 12 December.

She said: “Mr Richings will remain on conditional bail on the same terms as before.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...