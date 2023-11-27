A fox that was rescued after getting a tube stuck on her head has been released back into the wild.

Photos and videos of Faith the fox were shared all over the internet as rescuers looked to find and help her.

The Second Chance Fox Rescue and Rehabilitation Group UK, based in North Baddesley near Romsey, received dozens of calls from members of the public who saw Faith in Gosport.

Eventually she was rescued and the tube was removed.

The fox has been seen a number of times in the Gosport area. Credit: Debra L Jessie

However it had caused severe damage to the skin on her chin and so she could only be released once it had healed.

The fox rescue group said: "If she was left much longer she wouldn’t of made it.

"She was constantly cleaned, daily with antiseptic wash and given antibiotics daily. She is now fully healed and back to living her best foxy life."

Faith was released just after 5pm on Saturday evening, with people from the charity wishing her well as she set off into the night.

