A man from Oxfordshire as been charged with raping of a girl under 13 and attempting to murder a 10-year-old boy.

Anthony Stocks, aged 53, of Iceni Close, Goring, was charged on Thursday (23 November) with one count of rape of a child and one count of attempted murder.

The charges are in connection with incidents between March 2017 and September 2022, with rape offences taking place in Oxfordshire and the attempted murder of a ten-year-old boy at a set of cliffs at Ovingdean, near Brighton, Sussex.

The boy was found in a critical condition after falling from a 100 foot cliff.

Police say he was visiting the area with his family and was airlifted to hospital in London for treatment.

Stocks appeared before Magistrates’ Court on Friday (24 November), where he was remanded in custody to appear at Oxford Crown Court on Friday (8 December).