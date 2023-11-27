Roads in Reading town centre have been closed after the discovery of a suspected unexploded World War Two grenade.

The device was found in Kenavon Drive near KFC on Monday. (27 November)

A Thames Valley spokesperson said: "Please be aware we are currently dealing with an unexploded ordnance incident in Kenavon Drive, Reading.

"A suspected World War Two grenade has been found at a building site near KFC.

"A cordon is in place and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit (EOD) is on its way to make the device safe.

"Forbury Road is currently shut eastbound between the Vastern Road and Kenavon Drive roundabouts so please avoid the area.

"Kenavon Drive is also shut in both directions - residents can access it via Gas Works Road.

"Thank you for your patience and co-operation, sorry for any inconvenience caused but public safety is our priority."

