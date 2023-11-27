Two men and a woman have been charged over the death of a man in Gosport.

Police were called to Keyes Road just after 2.30am on Friday morning (24 November) where a 22-year-old man had been seriously assaulted.

He later died from his injuries.

Tommy West, 18 of Fisgard Road, Gosport has been charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Aiden West, 24, of Tudor Close, Gosport has been charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Sarah Flynn, 35, of James Close, Gosport has been charged with assisting an offender.

They will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Monday, 27 November.

Details of previous arrests are as follows:

A 45-year-old woman from Fareham has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and is currently in police custody.

A 19-year-old man from Gosport arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday, November 24, has been released on police bail until 24 February.

A 67-year-old man from Salisbury arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on police bail until 25 February.

A 22-year-old man from Fareham arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on police bail until 25 February.

A 35-year-old man from Fareham arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender been released without charge.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Hampshire Police on 101 quoting reference 44230480582 – Operation Talus.

