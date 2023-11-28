A motorcyclist who rode into a police officer in Eastbourne, causing him significant injuries, has been jailed.

Alfie Chandler, 20, of Burlington Close, Feltham, London, was riding a "scrambler style" bike on 30 July - when he failed to stop for officers and continued to ride towards them.

He narrowly missed one but hit another on the arm and leg, causing serious injuries requiring surgery.

Earlier in the day, two police officers had been carrying out enquiries in relation to a series of motorcycle thefts in the town when they spotted a rider in Meads Road.

The motorcyclist rode away from them towards Paradise Drive, where two other officers were patrolling in a marked police car. The officers got out of their car to direct the rider to stop but he failed to do so.

After the collision, the rider was arrested and identified as Alfie Chandler.

Chandler was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, handling stolen goods, driving without valid insurance, and driving while disqualified.

He pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving without valid insurance, and driving while disqualified.

He denied handling stolen goods and the court ordered this charge to lie on file. He was remanded in custody and sentenced yesterday, jailed for three years.

Chief Inspector Di Lewis said: “Our officers are here to protect the public, catch criminals, and make our communities a safer place.

"They are not here to be abused, assaulted, or injured, and although this is a risk all emergency workers face, it is not acceptable and should never be considered 'part of the job'.

“This sentencing has removed another dangerous driver from the roads and serves as a reminder that we will not tolerate this behaviour in Sussex and justice will be served.”