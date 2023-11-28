Play Brightcove video

A Co-op store in New Ash Green has been significantly damaged following a ram raid.

Thieves targeted the shop in The Row, at around 5:20am yesterday (Monday 27 November), as they attempted to steal the cash machine.

Officers received reports that a vehicle, described as a green Mitsubishi Shogun, has deliberately reversed into the front of the store.

Damage was done to the structure and the cash machine itself.

The vehicle left the scene when the call was made and Police believe nothing has been stolen at this time.

An investigation has now been launched by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate and officers have asked residents living close to the scene to check doorbell and CCTV cameras for any footage which may help.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Kent Police.

