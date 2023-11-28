David Fuller was able to offend for 15 years without raising suspicions or being caught due to failures of management, governance and regulations an inquiry has found.

Fuller sexually interfered with 101 dead bodies of women and girls in Kent hospitals between 2005 and 2020, keeping detailed photographic evidence of his offending.

Outlining his findings at a press conference in Westminster, central London, chairman of the inquiry into the David Fuller case Sir Jonathan Michael said there had been “missed opportunities” to stop the necrophiliac double murderer.

In one year along Fuller entered a mortuary 444 times, and this went unnoticed and unchecked.

David Fuller abused at least 102 girls and women, aged nine to 100, at the hospitals where he worked.

Sir Jonathan continued: “Failures of management, of governance, of regulation, failure to follow standard policies and procedures, together with a persistent lack of curiosity, all contributed to the creation of the environment in which he was able to offend, and to do so for 15 years without ever being suspected or caught.

“Over the years, there were missed opportunities to question Fuller’s working practices.

“Had his colleagues, managers and senior leaders been more curious, it is likely that he would have had less opportunity to offend.”

David Fuller did routine maintenance tasks in the part of the mortuary covered by CCTV

Sir Jonathan said the inquiry now faces the question of “who should be held responsible” for what went wrong.

He said: “The senior management of the trust were aware of problems in the running of the mortuary from as early as 2008. But there is little evidence that effective action was taken to remedy these.

“Had the measures that I am recommending been in place when Fuller was working at the trust, I firmly believe his offending could have been prevented.

“The fact that the trust was apparently improving its overall performance does not in any way excuse the failings that allowed Fuller to offend.

“In identifying such serious failings, it’s clear to me that there is the question of who should be held responsible.”

This is a developing story, more to follow.

