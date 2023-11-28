The mother of a 22 year-old man who died in Gosport have said he was "kind, caring and funny."

Levi Kent died at Keyes Road in Bridgemary on Friday (24 November).

His mum Tammy described him as 'forever loved' and a 'kind, caring, and funny man'.

An investigation remains ongoing into Levi’s death and four people have now been charged with different offences.

The family tribute reads:

"LEVI

"Forever Loved...

"At 22 his life had only just begun, after years of childhood trauma and tragedy. A quiet boy had become a man, a kind caring & funny man with four sisters and one brother whom he idolised.

"Levi is well-known in the Gosport area as a Gentle Ginger Giant.

"Levi attended most schools in Gosport as he struggled to adhere to the school rules. However, at each school, there was always a teacher ready to take him under their wing. With no exams and no self-esteem Levi lost himself for a while.

"More recently, Levi began and completed a building course at CETC and really started to find his way, obtaining a CSCS card and lots of new friends.

"His life was finally on the up, working hard and partying harder Levi would talk to anyone and make new friends everywhere he went trusting and supporting anyone in any way.

"We as a family are truly broken, our lives will never be complete.

"His witty banter, cheeky comebacks and Roly Polys will be missed more than he will ever know.

THEIR BROTHER, MY SON, OUR LEVI X 💙"