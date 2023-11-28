New suspects interviewed in connection with Gosport War Memorial Hospital deaths

Play Brightcove video

Chlöe Oliver has the latest on today's family meeting with police

Families of those who died at the Gosport War Memorial Hospital were told in an meeting today three new suspects are to be interviewed under caution in relation to alleged health and safety offences.

In 2018 an Independent Panel said at least 456 people died at Gosport War Memorial Hospital after being given powerful painkillers they did not need between 1987 and 2001.

Now Kent and Essex Police are now reviewing the records of more than 750 deaths.

Around 130 relatives attended the meeting at the Holiday Inn Solent Hotel in Fareham this morning and expressed a mixed response from the police update on the investigation into the deaths.

In May 2023 the families were notified that a total of 19 suspects had been identified. The suspects due to be interviewed for alleged health and safety offences are in addition to this number, bringing the total number of suspects to 22.

Some fear many of those pushing for answers are now elderly themselves and so may never find out the outcome of Operation Magenta .

Around 150 serving and retired Police officers are working on Operation Magenta.

So far, they have assessed more than 3 million pages of documents. This includes the medical records of over 750 patients and taken witness statements from more than 1,150 individual family members.

Deputy Chief Constable Neil Jerome of Operation Magenta said: "The independent investigation into deaths at Gosport War Memorial Hospital is one of the largest and most complex of its nature in the history of UK policing. Our team consists of serving and retired detectives who have so far assessed more than three million pages of documents including the medical records of over 750 patients, and taken witness statements from more than 1,150 individual family members."The families of those who died at the hospital were informed at the start of the investigation that the full range of criminal offences would be considered, including homicide and any that may have been committed under the Health and Safety at Work Act. The families have since been updated that among the suspects identified by Operation Magenta are a number who are due to be interviewed under caution in relation to alleged health and safety offences."The investigation is ongoing and continues to make good progress. Whilst we have never provided anyone with an estimate of how long our enquiries will last, family members and the general public can be confident we are working as quickly and thoroughly as possible to ensure Operation Magenta is the decisive police investigation into what happened at Gosport."