Tap to watch a video of the inspiring Lucinda Ritchie and hear how she is determined to help other people through impressive technology

A Sussex woman who lost the ability to speak six years ago and had to learn to communicate through a computer has been recognised as one of the most inspirational women in the UK. Lucinda Richie is a student at the University of Southampton and uses her eyes to operate her computer.

