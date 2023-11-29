Play Brightcove video

Watch Malcolm Shaw's investigation

Could we be in danger of losing what were once some of our most popular dogs, among them the region's famous gun dog, the Sussex spaniel?

The Sussex Spaniel Association say they are having to work hard to save the breed from extinction.

Only 44 puppies were born last year, with its thought just 500 of the dogs left in the UK.

And according to figures released by the Kennel Club, 34 native dog breeds are now classed as "vulnerable" - based on falling numbers of new puppy registrations in the past year.

Ann Moon, from the Sussex Spaniel Association, is an expert in the breed and has shown the dogs at Crufts since 1968.

Bred as gun dogs in the late 1700s and early 1800s by a landowner in East Sussex, they’ve enjoyed several peaks over the years: the first throughout the 18th century and up until the First World War.

"It's a good English breed," she said. "If you want a pet dog, they love to be with you. They love the car. They all seem to absolutely love travelling.

"A lot of people who live in Sussex do want one. But it's surprising how many people who do live in Sussex have never heard of them."

Old English sheep dogs are also deemed at risk

Old English sheep dogs - the iconic "Dulux dog" from the paint adverts - are also among those thought most vulnerable.

Greyhounds, Irish red and white setters, Welsh corgis, Curly-coated retrievers and King Charles spaniels also make the top ten once best-loved breeds now rare.

The most popular breeds in the UK, which include the labrador, French bulldog and cocker spaniel, account for almost two-thirds of annual registrations, leaving the remaining 212 types competing for our love and attention.

The Sussex Spaniel Association blames the the dogs' decline on "designer crossbreeds" which have “swamped” the pet market.

"Breeds like the Sussex Spaniel are unpopular for no apparent reason," Bill Lambert from the Kennel Club said.

"They're very good dogs and in the right hands they can be the perfect family pet."