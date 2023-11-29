A police officer was left with serious injuries which needed surgery after a motorcyclist rode into him.

Alfie Chandler, 20, of Burlington Close, Feltham, London, was riding a ‘scrambler’ style motorcycle in Paradise Drive on 30 July when he failed to stop for officers and continued to ride towards them.

He narrowly missed one officer but hit another on the arm and leg - leaving him with serious injuries.

After the collision, the rider was arrested and identified as Alfie Chandler.

Chandler was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, handling stolen goods, driving without valid insurance, and driving while disqualified and appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 1 August.

The case was referred to Kingston Crown Court and on 29 August, Chandler pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving without valid insurance, and driving while disqualified.

He denied handling stolen goods and the court ordered this charge to lie on file.

He was remanded in custody and later sentenced on 27 November, where he was jailed for three years.

Ch Insp Di Lewis, Eastbourne district commander, said: “Our officers are here to protect the public, catch criminals, and make our communities a safer place.

"They are not here to be abused, assaulted, or injured, and although this is a risk all emergency workers face, it is not acceptable and should never be considered ‘part of the job’.

“This sentencing has removed another dangerous driver from the roads and serves as a reminder that we will not tolerate this behaviour in Sussex and justice will be served.”

Police are asking members of the public to report incidents of dangerous or antisocial driving by visiting the Operation Crackdown website.

