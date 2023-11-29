Seventy live turkeys, as well as some equipment, have been stolen from a farm in Dorset.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The burglary is believed to have happened at around 1.30am on Monday 27 November in the Bridport area.

Police Constable James McClements, of West Dorset police, said: "This burglary has had a significant impact on the victim’s business, and we are carrying out a number of enquiries to identify those involved.

"I would urge anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the vicinity, including unusual vehicle movements, during the early hours of Monday 27 November 2023 to please contact us.

"Finally, I would like to hear from anyone who has come across live or freshly butchered turkeys being offered for sale in the area in suspicious circumstances."

