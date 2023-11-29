Villagers in West Sussex have decorated a barricade surrounding a small sinkhole to bring some festive cheer whilst they await repairs.

The barrier, located in Storrington, has been covered in tinsel to celebrate the Christmas period.

Notes were also left for Father Christmas' elves, with one wish being for the hole to be repaired.

Locals told ITV Meridian the barrier, at the junction of Fern Road and Monastry Lane, has been in place for months.

They wanted to do something to make light of the situation, and chose to give it a makeover.

One of the notes left by a resident reads: "Dear Santa...

"Please will you ask your Elves to fix this hole. Thank you."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...